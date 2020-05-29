Twitter Censors Donald Trump’s
Tweet Due to 'Glorifying Violence' Twitter escalated it’s ongoing feud
with Donald Trump on Friday after deciding
one of the president’s tweets was violating
their rule against “glorifying violence.” The tweet in question seemingly contained
threats towards protestors in Minneapolis
who have been enraged by the killing of George Floyd.
In his post, Trump called the protestors "THUGS,”
threatened military involvement and said that
“when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Donald Trump,
via Twitter According to a statement from the platform, Trump’s
tweet has been censored "in the interest of preventing
others from being inspired to commit violent acts." Trump's tweet has not been removed, but users are now only
able to retweet the post and unable to like or reply to it.
Trump has since responded to Twitter, claiming he
is being targeted.
He's calling for the revocation
of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
Section 230 protects internet platforms from liability
for the actions and content posted by third parties.