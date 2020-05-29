Twitter Censors Donald Trump’s Tweet Due to 'Glorifying Violence'

Twitter Censors Donald Trump’s Tweet Due to 'Glorifying Violence' Twitter escalated it’s ongoing feud with Donald Trump on Friday after deciding one of the president’s tweets was violating their rule against “glorifying violence.” The tweet in question seemingly contained threats towards protestors in Minneapolis who have been enraged by the killing of George Floyd.

In his post, Trump called the protestors "THUGS,” threatened military involvement and said that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Donald Trump, via Twitter According to a statement from the platform, Trump’s tweet has been censored "in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts." Trump's tweet has not been removed, but users are now only able to retweet the post and unable to like or reply to it.

Trump has since responded to Twitter, claiming he is being targeted.

He's calling for the revocation of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Section 230 protects internet platforms from liability for the actions and content posted by third parties.