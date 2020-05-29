George Floyd Protests
Erupt Across the US Several U.S. cities endured a night of unrest
in response to the killing of George Floyd by
a white police officer in Minneapolis on Monday.
Protests occurred in NYC, Denver, Columbus,
Memphis, Phoenix and Louisville.
Protests in Minneapolis led to the
torching of a police precinct
late Thursday night.
Members of a CNN news crew who were
reporting on the scene early Friday
were arrested by police on live television.
No explanation was given for their arrest.
President Donald Trump responded to
the civil unrest by referring to protesters
as "THUGS" on Twitter and threatening to use
the National Guard to shoot looters.
Donald Trump, via Twitter Twitter flagged Trump's tweet for violating
"the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence."
The tweet was hidden but accessible.
500 members of the National Guard
have been deployed to Minneapolis.
Looting at a Minneapolis
Target led to the company closing
24 stores in the area.
Saying that black people have been
"brutalized without consequence,"
civil rights leaders such as Jesse Jackson
called for continued protests.
Rev.
Jesse Jackson,
via 'USA Today'