George Floyd Protests Erupt Across the US Several U.S. cities endured a night of unrest in response to the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis on Monday.

Protests occurred in NYC, Denver, Columbus, Memphis, Phoenix and Louisville.

Protests in Minneapolis led to the torching of a police precinct late Thursday night.

Members of a CNN news crew who were reporting on the scene early Friday were arrested by police on live television.

No explanation was given for their arrest.

President Donald Trump responded to the civil unrest by referring to protesters as "THUGS" on Twitter and threatening to use the National Guard to shoot looters.

Donald Trump, via Twitter Donald Trump, via Twitter Twitter flagged Trump's tweet for violating "the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence." The tweet was hidden but accessible.

500 members of the National Guard have been deployed to Minneapolis.

Looting at a Minneapolis Target led to the company closing 24 stores in the area.

Saying that black people have been "brutalized without consequence," civil rights leaders such as Jesse Jackson called for continued protests.

Rev.

Jesse Jackson, via 'USA Today'