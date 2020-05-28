Global  

Eric Garner's Family Travels To Minneapolis To Demand Justice For George Floyd's Death

Eric Garner's Family Travels To Minneapolis To Demand Justice For George Floyd's Death

Eric Garner's Family Travels To Minneapolis To Demand Justice For George Floyd's Death

The family of Eric Garner traveled from Staten Island to Minneapolis on Thursday, demanding justice for the death of George Floyd; Jeff Pegues reports for CBS2.

Violent protests, fires, looting and anger erupt in Minneapolis after George Floyd's death: What we know

Another night of protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd saw violence, fires and...
USATODAY.com - Published

Minnesota archbishop calls for 'full investigation' into death of George Floyd (Archdiocese of Saint Paul & Minneapolis)

“The video of George Floyd in police custody” (AP coverage), said Archbishop Bernard Hebda, “is...
Catholic Culture - Published


Minneapolis Police Chief Apologizes To George Floyd's Family [Video]

Minneapolis Police Chief Apologizes To George Floyd's Family

The Minneapolis police chief has apologized to the family of a recently murdered unarmed black man. George Floyd died this week after a white officer pinned him down with a knee to the neck. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
Commissioner Gross condemns Minneapolis officers involved in death of George Floyd [Video]

Commissioner Gross condemns Minneapolis officers involved in death of George Floyd

"There is nowhere in any of our training manuals where kneeling on someone's neck is a proper procedure to quell an arrestee's behavior. That act has set policing back years," said Boston Police..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:41Published