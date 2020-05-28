Eric Garner's Family Travels To Minneapolis To Demand Justice For George Floyd's Death
The family of Eric Garner traveled from Staten Island to Minneapolis on Thursday, demanding justice for the death of George Floyd; Jeff Pegues reports for CBS2.
Minneapolis Police Chief Apologizes To George Floyd's FamilyThe Minneapolis police chief has apologized to the family of a recently murdered unarmed black man.
George Floyd died this week after a white officer pinned him down with a knee to the neck.
Commissioner Gross condemns Minneapolis officers involved in death of George Floyd"There is nowhere in any of our training manuals where kneeling on someone's neck is a proper procedure to quell an arrestee's behavior. That act has set policing back years," said Boston Police..