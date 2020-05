Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says his office is working on the George Floyd investigation as quickly as possible, but that it will take some time (13:56).



Related videos from verified sources Investigation of Floyd's death 'top priority' for DOJ -U.S. Attorney



U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald said on Thursday it was "imperative" that the probe into the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, be "done right and.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28 Published 6 minutes ago DOJ Launches 'Robust' Probe Of Black Minneapolis Man's Death At The Hands Of Police



The US Justice Department on Thursday announced it is investigating police involvement in the death of George Floyd. Reuters reports the DOJ said it was making the investigation a 'top priority.' The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 6 hours ago