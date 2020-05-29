George floyd local naacp response

Protests and riots continue tonight in minneapolis-saint paul after george floyd died monday night while in police custody.news 1's leigha mcneil talked with the local naacp chapter about how the organization is responding.

Tonight the video circulating of george floyd taking his last breat's while in police custody, has marja 3 broussard the state vice president of the naacp chapter simply asking why?

Nats"law-enforcement is supposed to protect life protect property and tha's not what happen in this case."

Nats the viral video is of a police officer who can be seen kneeling on the neck of george floyd... for two nights in a row protesters taking to the streets burning buildings and looting...nats "people are tired and now because of what the're doing the're getting attention the eyes of justice they are supposed to be blind are not blind."" marja says floyds death and others who have died in police custody in this year has driven the naacp to take action "the naacp national office has started a campaign we are done dying that should't be a need for that in 2020."

Though this particular incident happened over 1000 miles away from acadiana marja says every place has their own injustices and ther's a role each of us can feel to fight for change "we can still do things positive to move our communities in a positive direction a positive direction of change for the betterment of our community."standup: all four officers were fired from the department on tuesday.

The department of justice now spearheading this investigation into georg's death.

In lafayette leigha mcneil news 15 thanks leigha...lawyers for three of the officers...and the police union...declined to comment today.the other