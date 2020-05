Protesters Take Minneapolis Police Precinct Building During Third Night Of George Floyd Protests Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:14s - Published now Protesters Take Minneapolis Police Precinct Building During Third Night Of George Floyd Protests Minneapolis is in the midst of a third night of unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, with protesters taking over the police department’s 3rd Precinct building late Thursday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this