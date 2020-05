George Eustice on 'weaning' economy off furlough scheme

Environment Secretary George Eustice discusses the UK’s furlough scheme amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ministers have said they will extend the furlough scheme until the end of October, but employers will soon be expected to start making a contribution.

Mr Eustice says this is a “necessary step” to help encourage people to get back to work.

Report by Patelr.

