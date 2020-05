Billie Eilish Says Tyler, the Creator Has 'Inspired Every Part' of Her

Billie Eilish Says Tyler, the Creator Has 'Inspired Every Part' of Her The "bad guy" hitmaker heaped praise on the rapper as she played his track, "New Magic Wand," as part of her 'me & dad radio' show on Apple Music.

