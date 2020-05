Watch: Ajit Jogi's mortal remains taken from hospital to his residence in Raipur

Late Ajit Jogi's mortal remains is being taken from hospital to his residence Sagaun Bangla in Raipur.

Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi passed away at age of 74 on May 29.

His funeral will take place on May 30 at his native land Gaurella.

Late Ajit Jogi was the first CM of Chhattisgarh.