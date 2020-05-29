Derek Chauvin Taken Into Custody
Jennifer Meyerle reports, the former Minneapolis officer with his knee on George Floyd’s neck has been taken into custody by the state BCA (2:06).
WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 29, 2020
YoungLife RT @OmarJimenez: Derek Chauvin has now officially been taken into custody, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He i… 9 seconds ago
DPS Commissioner: Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Taken Into CustodyFired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after George Floyd’s fatal arrest that sparked protests and outcry across the city and nation (3:57). WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020