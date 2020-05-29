Global  

Derek Chauvin Taken Into Custody

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:06s
Derek Chauvin Taken Into Custody



Jennifer Meyerle reports, the former Minneapolis officer with his knee on George Floyd’s neck has been taken into custody by the state BCA (2:06).

WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 29, 2020

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Taken Into Custody In George Floyd’s Death

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after George Floyd’s fatal...
CBS 2 - Published

Derek Chauvin, the White Police Officer Who Kneeled On George Floyd’s Neck Before He Died, Has Been Taken Into Policy Custody


TIME - Published


lj2811x

YoungLife RT @OmarJimenez: Derek Chauvin has now officially been taken into custody, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He i… 9 seconds ago

brenden_1023

brenden RT @TheoKeith: #BREAKING: Officer Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody by state authorities, Public Safety Commissioner John Harringto… 9 seconds ago

cybershannonn

anime barbie RT @PhillyD: BREAKING: Derek Chauvin, the officer who had his knee on George Floyd's neck, has been taken into custody according to Minneso… 9 seconds ago

mikayla_nadia

mikayla 💛 RT @shaunking: BREAKING: Officer Derek Chauvin was just taken into state custody for the murder of George Floyd. Thank you to everybody w… 9 seconds ago

audreytanberg

Audrey Tanberg RT @NPR: JUST IN: Derek Chauvin — the officer who was filmed with his knee on George Floyd's neck as he begged for his life — has been take… 9 seconds ago

theLuxQueen

🦋L X Q N RT @Complex: JUST IN: Fired Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin taken into custody by state authorities. https://t.co/aviewCDsiP https://t.co… 10 seconds ago

Leeskijr

JunieP ❄️🌊 RT @Acosta: Minnesota Department of Public Safety: "The officer who has been identified as Derek Chauvin, in the death of Mr. Lloyd, has be… 10 seconds ago

Gabbyokens

OKENS RT @WCCO: BREAKING: Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after George Floyd’s fatal arrest that sparked pr… 10 seconds ago


DPS Commissioner: Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Taken Into Custody [Video]

DPS Commissioner: Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Taken Into Custody

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after George Floyd’s fatal arrest that sparked protests and outcry across the city and nation (3:57). WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:56