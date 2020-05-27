Ex-officer charged with 3rd degree murder in the death of George Floyd

BODY WHILE CHINA PROVIDES ABOUT40-MILLION.ALSO BREAKING THIS EVENING...ONE OF THE POLICE OFFICERSINVOLVED IN THE DEATH OF A MANIN MINNESOTA, HAS BEEN CHARGEDWITH THIRD DEGREE MURDER.THIS COMES AS THE GOVERNOR ISAPOLOGIZING FOR THE LACK OFTRUST IN LAW ENFORCEMENT... ANDPLEADS FOR AN END TO THE CHOASTHAT HAS GRIPPED THE STREETS INMINNEAPOLIS THIS WEEK FOLLOWINGTHE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD.THE MINNESOTA NATIONAL GUARD HASBEEN ACTIVATED AS THEYANTICIPATE ANOTHER CHAOTICNIGHT.PLEASE BE AWARE THAT SOME OFTHESE IMAGES YOU ARE ABOUT TOSEE MIGHT BE DISTURBING.

WHITNEYWILD REPORTS.Mike Freeman/ Hennepin CountyAttorney: "Former Minneapolispolice officer Derek Chauvin hasbeen charged by the HennepinCounty Attorney’s office withmurder and manslaughter."THE MINNEAPOLIS POLICE OFFICERWHO KNELT ON GEORGE FLOYD’S NECKHAS BEEN OFFICALLY CHARGED INHIS DEATH.Mike Freeman/ Mike Freeman/Hennepin County Attorney: :"this is by far the fastet wehave ever charged a policeofficer."DEREK CHAUVIN WAS ONE OF FOUROFFICERS FIRED AFTER FLYOD, ANUNARMED BLACK MAN, DIED THISWEEK WHILE IN POLICE CUSTODY.NEW VIDEO HAS ALSO SURFACEAPPEARING TO SHOW FLOYD PLEADINGWITH OFFICER,TELLING THEM HECAN’T BREATHE...THIS NEW FOOTAGE EMERGING THESAME DAY THE GOVERNOR OFMINNESOTA ADDRESSED NIGHTS OFUNREST THAT HAVE GRIPPED CITIESIN HIS STATE...Gov.

Tim Walz/ -D- Minnesota: "Iunderstand clearly there is notrust in many of ourcommunities."...AND PLEADING FOR PEACEFULPROTESTS GOING FORWARD.Gov.

Tim Walz/ -D- Minnesota:"i will not patronize you afterliving those experiences of howvery difficult that is, but i’masking you to help us.

Help ususe a humane way to get thestreets to a place where we canrestore the justice so thatthose that are expressing rageand anger and demanding justiceare heard."THE GOVERNOR ASSURED THECOMMUNITY THEY WILL SEE JUSTICESERVED FOR ALL FOUR OFFICERSINVOLVED IN FLOYD’S DEATH.Gov.

Tim Walz/ -D- Minnesota:"justice for the officersinvolved in this will be swiftthat it will come in a t