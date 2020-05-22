Tyson Foods To Close U.S. Pork Plant As 555 Employees test Positive For Coronavirus

Tyson Foods will temporarily close an Iowa pork plant due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes a month after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered slaughterhouses to stay open.

The closing of the plant was announced after 555 employees or 22% of the workforce tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement by Tyson, they will stop slaughtering hogs at the facility over the next two days.

Reuters reports that the plant will resume operations next week following deep cleaning of the facility.

The Iowa plant processes approximately 17,500 pigs per day or 3.5% of U.S. hog production.