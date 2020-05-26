NYPD: Woman In Central Park Confrontation Could Be Arrested Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:32s - Published 17 hours ago NYPD: Woman In Central Park Confrontation Could Be Arrested The NYPD says Amy Cooper could be arrested and face charges if investigators prove a false call was made. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this James RT @Generacija78: #AmyCooper, a white woman who called the NYPD on an innocent black man who politely asked her to comply with the law and… 24 minutes ago Earlene RT @CBSNewYork: NYPD: Amy Cooper, Woman Involved In Viral Central Park Confrontation, Could Face Charges https://t.co/Pa4bxZT2ae 55 minutes ago ACV RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: A white woman who called police alleging that a black man was threatening her in Central Park after he asked her to pu… 2 hours ago CBS New York NYPD: Amy Cooper, Woman Involved In Viral Central Park Confrontation, Could Face Charges https://t.co/Pa4bxZT2ae 2 hours ago Priscilla RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: A white woman who called police alleging that a black man was threatening her in Central Park after he asked her to… 3 hours ago Leaders Minute Twitter/Melody Cooper A woman has been suspended from a global investment firm after a video showed her calling th… https://t.co/i5NrSVo8pF 4 hours ago