NYPD: Woman In Central Park Confrontation Could Be Arrested
The NYPD says Amy Cooper could be arrested and face charges if investigators prove a false call was made.
James RT @Generacija78: #AmyCooper, a white woman who called the NYPD on an innocent black man who politely asked her to comply with the law and… 24 minutes ago
Earlene RT @CBSNewYork: NYPD: Amy Cooper, Woman Involved In Viral Central Park Confrontation, Could Face Charges https://t.co/Pa4bxZT2ae 55 minutes ago
ACV RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: A white woman who called police alleging that a black man was threatening her in Central Park after he asked her to pu… 2 hours ago
CBS New York NYPD: Amy Cooper, Woman Involved In Viral Central Park Confrontation, Could Face Charges https://t.co/Pa4bxZT2ae 2 hours ago
Priscilla RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: A white woman who called police alleging that a black man was threatening her in Central Park after he asked her to… 3 hours ago
Leaders Minute Twitter/Melody Cooper
A woman has been suspended from a global investment firm after a video showed her calling th… https://t.co/i5NrSVo8pF 4 hours ago
Local Leaders Want Woman In Viral Central Park Confrontation To Be ChargedThere are calls for charges to be filed against Amy Cooper, the white woman who called 911, falsely accusing an African-American man of threatening her in Central Park; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas..
Woman Fired After Racist Central Park ConfrontationThe racist incident is prompting discussions about the long history of white people falsely reporting Black people to the police.