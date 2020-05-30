Global  

Arrests, fires and pepper spray at New York George Floyd protest

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:55s - Published
Police in New York on Friday (May 29th) used pepper spray on crowds of people demonstrating against the killing of George Floyd.

Footage showed officers spraying the angry demonstrators outside Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.

The protesters can be seen in the video hurling objects towards the police and starting a small fire.

According to local media, some 3000 people converged on Barclays Center.

Around 200 were arrested in separate protests in Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, according to local media.

