Trump Calls For 'MAGA Night' At White House After Protests

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Trump Calls For 'MAGA Night' At White House After Protests
President Trump tweeted about the protests at the White House.
Trump warns White House protesters would have been met by 'vicious dogs', 'ominous weapons' if they breached fence

President Trump on Saturday praised the Secret Service for its protection of the White House during...
FOXNews.com - Published


donaldbroom

❌Donald Broom Trump calls for 'MAGA Night' at the White House after demonstrators clash with Secret Service https://t.co/qgcn294xkP 2 minutes ago

CookKCEgyptian

KC RT @nancylevine: Trump calls for MAGA NIGHT. Hmm, what does this remind me of... 🤔 #BlackLivesMatter #VoteForJoe #Biden2020 https://t.co/am… 4 minutes ago

SGarrettRN

😷RNRatched🥩 #WearAMask #StayAtHome RT @nancylevine: @StormMela Trump is leading white supremacists to destroy black-owned businesses. He calls it MAGA night. Reminds me of Kr… 6 minutes ago

paulfreed10

paulfreed RT @snark_biscuit: @MollyJongFast Hold up. Trump is flying to Florida right after he calls for vicious dog attacks on protestors and "MAGA… 7 minutes ago

snark_biscuit

Snark Biscuit @MollyJongFast Hold up. Trump is flying to Florida right after he calls for vicious dog attacks on protestors and… https://t.co/wBuWb7cvHh 8 minutes ago

CokerRory

William Rory Coker RT @annievanleur: Something is SERIOUSLY wrong with him. If Trump calls for MAGA NIGHT and brings a MAGA MILITIA to the White House tonig… 13 minutes ago

RevrendCSKidder

Rev. Craig Stephen Kidder RT @GeeGeeAkili: Trump calls for Maga Night at the WH? Is he calling for these guys with guns to show up? https://t.co/La6LdvBG7V 13 minutes ago

mbt_Keebs

Keebs Stories already running with FAKE NEWS saying the President is advocating for his supporters to show up tonight at… https://t.co/tM7LvC3WZC 15 minutes ago


Trump Calls George Floyd Protests At White House 'Professionally Managed' [Video]

Trump Calls George Floyd Protests At White House 'Professionally Managed'

President Trump tweeted about George Floyd.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:33Published
Trump spoke with Floyd family, calls for peaceful protests [Video]

Trump spoke with Floyd family, calls for peaceful protests

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had spoken with the family of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in a killing that triggered three..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published