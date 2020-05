Chrissy Teigen Pledges $200,000 Bail Out Protesters

(CNN) Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is donating $200,000 to bail out protesters after President Trump declared Saturday night "MAGA night" at the White House.

Trump, in his tweet, said the protesters "had little to do with the memory of George Floyd" and said they were "just there to cause trouble," handled easily by the Secret Service.

Teigen is one of many celebrities who have chosen to donate to bail out funds to those protesting in Minnesota and across the country.