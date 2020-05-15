The Scene On State Street After A Curfew Was Announced Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 06:05s - Published 3 hours ago The Scene On State Street After A Curfew Was Announced Debris littered the downtown thoroughfare Saturday night, and police continued to make arrests and rushed into a store near Monroe Street. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports. 0

