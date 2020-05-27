The West Terre Haute community got together on Friday to celebrate the end of the school year.

Students celebrate the end of the school year in West Terre Haute

Prevent predjudice and hatred.

The west terre haute community rallied together tonight to celebrate the end of the school year.

Take a look!

From 6 to 8 tonight..."all" students and parents were invited to drive through a tunnel of school staff.

They honked, waved, held signs...even added a little cowbell to the celebration!

It was the community's way of celebrating all grade levels and how they persevered through a tough time.

"we love it.

We love the school, we love the community, we love these kids so it's a privilege to be able to see them one last time before they end their high school year."

Those who organized the those who school year."

Those who organized the parade told news 10...this year more than ever...students and staff