Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Students celebrate the end of the school year in West Terre Haute

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Students celebrate the end of the school year in West Terre Haute

Students celebrate the end of the school year in West Terre Haute

The West Terre Haute community got together on Friday to celebrate the end of the school year.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Prevent predjudice and hatred.

The west terre haute community rallied together tonight to celebrate the end of the school year.

Take a look!

From 6 to 8 tonight..."all" students and parents were invited to drive through a tunnel of school staff.

They honked, waved, held signs...even added a little cowbell to the celebration!

It was the community's way of celebrating all grade levels and how they persevered through a tough time.

"we love it.

We love the school, we love the community, we love these kids so it's a privilege to be able to see them one last time before they end their high school year."

Those who organized the those who school year."

Those who organized the parade told news 10...this year more than ever...students and staff




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KeyadaGeorge

Keyada George This year, during Diversity Awareness Month, I launched a school-wide Bulldog Passport activity to celebrate the un… https://t.co/r93YVC4O8s 2 hours ago

RBCadrianaromeo

ADRIANA ROMEO RBC Get ready for the biggest living room party of the year as we celebrate students and educators who have been making… https://t.co/bRJISTo99F 3 hours ago

Bburgspotlight

Heather Ziolkowski RT @pbsteachers: How are you recognizing students' end-of-year accomplishments from afar? From creating a virtual yearbook using Google Sli… 6 hours ago

donhisle

Don Hisle RT @L_ArterburyLISD: What a fun way to end the school year! Thanks @MJAkinElem for the car parade to celebrate our students. (Now I just ne… 8 hours ago

Namazzn

Mandy Yom 🇰🇷🇺🇸 RT @Namazzn: The end of this school year has been like none other. All our hearts are breaking.💔 No final hug, high five, or fist bump good… 15 hours ago

Dontsassme82

Unapologeticmom @Lhlodder This is amazing! Would it be ok if I use your idea for my students to celebrate the end of the school ye… https://t.co/BYeZQNQxF8 16 hours ago

JournalInquirer

The Journal Inquirer Students graduating from Bolton High School in the Class of 2020 and those moving up from Bolton Center School will… https://t.co/xYX97JqVfp 16 hours ago

rockfordmuslim

Muslim Association of Greater Rockford ***Today*** MAGR Sunday School Drive-Thru End of the Year Celebration Sunday, May 31 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM The S… https://t.co/u9msIFJHwF 17 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Schools celebrate end of year with parade [Video]

Schools celebrate end of year with parade

SMLS in Fort Myers sent students off into summer with an end of year parade to wish them well.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:55Published
American Heritage Grad Happy To Be Making A Difference [Video]

American Heritage Grad Happy To Be Making A Difference

For senior high school students, the coronavirus pandemic upended plans to celebrate their success at the end of the school year, including Flora Ranis who is no stranger to the spotlight.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:56Published