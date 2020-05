Pastor encourages protesters to go home Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 00:26s - Published 2 hours ago A local pastor was encouraging people to go home. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this AJ MacDonald Jr COGIC Pastor encourages protesters to go home https://t.co/p7pj3vX0j5 via @YouTube 48 minutes ago