Third night of protests in downtown Phoenix
Several arrests were made in downtown Phoenix early Sunday morning as a third night of protests came to an end.
Rhonda Bozich RT @WFPLNews: Sights, sounds & reflections from our reporter @RyanVanVelzer, who covered protests in downtown Louisville Saturday night. It… 4 minutes ago
89.3 WFPL News Sights, sounds & reflections from our reporter @RyanVanVelzer, who covered protests in downtown Louisville Saturday… https://t.co/4bGh71u0yz 17 minutes ago
Xandy RT @azcentral: DeRon Stanton meditates near police officers in riot gear during demonstrations in downtown Phoenix to honor the life of Geo… 37 minutes ago
Karen Kasler RT @PaigePfleger: Here's what I saw while reporting on the third night of protests for #GeorgeFloyd in downtown Columbus: https://t.co/Ho49… 2 hours ago
Madeleine Williamson RT @gaminogabriel: Protests take place in downtown Phoenix for third consecutive night | https://t.co/iAmFX4Cgf0 https://t.co/AdKg34hL2c 3 hours ago
Denver mayor, police chief react to third night of protestsPolice pushed protesters out of the downtown area after an 8 p.m. curfew went into effect.
Phoenix officials address George Floyd rally that took place in Phoenix on FridayPhoenix officials address the public following Friday night's protest downtown.