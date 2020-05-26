Nepal tables bill in Parliament to formalise new map which claims parts of India

Nepal government tabled a Constitution amendment bill in parliament to formalise new map of the country which claims parts of Indian territory as its own amid border dispute with India.The bill was tabled by Nepal's Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe.

She said: "As per the Nepal's Constitution Section 9, Sub-section- 2, Emblem of Nepal in Schedule 3, Government of Nepal lately had issued updated Political and Administrative map of Nepal and approved it which includes the actual territories of Nepal.

The Constitution of Nepal Schedule 3 which has national emblem with Nepal's map and it is required to be changed as per the actual territory of the nation.

In order to amendment the Schedule 3 to incorporate the changes, this amendment bill is hereby presented in front of Parliament,"Nepal has recently released the revised political and administrative map of the country laying claim over the strategically key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura which lie in Uttarakhand.