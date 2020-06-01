Second Day Of Protests Take Place In Pittsburgh
Unlike on Saturday, the second day of protests in Pittsburgh remained peaceful.
KDKA's Pam Surano has the story.
Angie l ponce Second day of protests take place outside of BPD headquarters, property damaged https://t.co/y7Zi4dsGbE 25 minutes ago
Rony RT @wsounews: A second day of protests in Trenton are set to take place.
"Justice for George Floyd" is planned to pass through Trenton fro… 10 hours ago
WSOU News A second day of protests in Trenton are set to take place.
"Justice for George Floyd" is planned to pass through T… https://t.co/vIVhB3Hu2j 14 hours ago
Angel Henriquez RT @wamu885: Protests continue to take place near the White House over the death of George Floyd.
Follow along with our reporters as they… 1 day ago
WAMU 88.5 Protests continue to take place near the White House over the death of George Floyd.
Follow along with our report… https://t.co/GSUJimHlaC 1 day ago
CPJRecords A poor decision was made by local leaders to allow these protests to take place at all
@MSNBC
We’re in the midd… https://t.co/G8dyZZahFg 1 day ago
Angel @stevenmazie So our local government's allow for protests to take place where hundreds if not thousands are standin… https://t.co/ogQa2hXERe 2 days ago
Nico Tomacelli I want y’all to take a second & evaluate difference between how “shelter in place” protests & “murder of a black ma… https://t.co/HHPKy2CYbN 5 days ago
Volunteers Clean Up Downtown PittsburghAfter parts of downtown saw businesses storefronts get destroyed, city public works crews and dozens of volunteers worked to clean up the aftermath, KDKA's Chris Hoffman spoke with them.
Peaceful Protesters Gather In East LibertyHundreds of people gathered at two different peaceful protests in East Liberty on Sunday, marking the second day of demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota police custody,..