Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Second Day Of Protests Take Place In Pittsburgh

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Second Day Of Protests Take Place In Pittsburgh

Second Day Of Protests Take Place In Pittsburgh

Unlike on Saturday, the second day of protests in Pittsburgh remained peaceful.

KDKA's Pam Surano has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Angielponce1

Angie l ponce Second day of protests take place outside of BPD headquarters, property damaged https://t.co/y7Zi4dsGbE 25 minutes ago

rjerez10

Rony RT @wsounews: A second day of protests in Trenton are set to take place. "Justice for George Floyd" is planned to pass through Trenton fro… 10 hours ago

wsounews

WSOU News A second day of protests in Trenton are set to take place. "Justice for George Floyd" is planned to pass through T… https://t.co/vIVhB3Hu2j 14 hours ago

AngelHe86522442

Angel Henriquez RT @wamu885: Protests continue to take place near the White House over the death of George Floyd. Follow along with our reporters as they… 1 day ago

wamu885

WAMU 88.5 Protests continue to take place near the White House over the death of George Floyd. Follow along with our report… https://t.co/GSUJimHlaC 1 day ago

cpjrecords

CPJRecords A poor decision was made by local leaders to allow these protests to take place at all @MSNBC We’re in the midd… https://t.co/G8dyZZahFg 1 day ago

asfpxl

Angel @stevenmazie So our local government's allow for protests to take place where hundreds if not thousands are standin… https://t.co/ogQa2hXERe 2 days ago

HypnotiqNico

Nico Tomacelli I want y’all to take a second & evaluate difference between how “shelter in place” protests & “murder of a black ma… https://t.co/HHPKy2CYbN 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Volunteers Clean Up Downtown Pittsburgh [Video]

Volunteers Clean Up Downtown Pittsburgh

After parts of downtown saw businesses storefronts get destroyed, city public works crews and dozens of volunteers worked to clean up the aftermath, KDKA's Chris Hoffman spoke with them.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:32Published
Peaceful Protesters Gather In East Liberty [Video]

Peaceful Protesters Gather In East Liberty

Hundreds of people gathered at two different peaceful protests in East Liberty on Sunday, marking the second day of demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota police custody,..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:25Published