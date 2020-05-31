June 1st: Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day| Oneindia News

We track some major events in history on this day.

Nargis, one of the leading actresses of Indian cinema, was born as Fatima Rashid on 1 June 1929, and grew up in Bombay.

The introduction of 'Deccan Queen' between the two premier cities of Maharashtra Pune and Mumbai on June 1, 1930, was a major landmark in the history of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, the forerunner of the Central Railway.

The Nepalese royal massacre occurred on 1 June 2001, at a house on the grounds of the Narayanhity Royal Palace, the residence of the Nepalese monarchy.

Today is World Milk Day.

Milk Day became a globally celebrated event on June 1st, 2001.