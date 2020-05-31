June 1st: Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day| Oneindia News

Global  

June 1st: Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day

We track some major events in history on this day.

Nargis, one of the leading actresses of Indian cinema, was born as Fatima Rashid on 1 June 1929, and grew up in Bombay.

The introduction of 'Deccan Queen' between the two premier cities of Maharashtra Pune and Mumbai on June 1, 1930, was a major landmark in the history of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, the forerunner of the Central Railway.

The Nepalese royal massacre occurred on 1 June 2001, at a house on the grounds of the Narayanhity Royal Palace, the residence of the Nepalese monarchy.

Today is World Milk Day.

Milk Day became a globally celebrated event on June 1st, 2001.

