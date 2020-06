Clashes outside White House over George Floyd's death, Trump rushed to bunker

Clashes broke out outside the White House against the death of George Floyd.

Security personnel had to fire tear gas to disperse the protesters who had gathered and lit fires outside the White House.

Reports suggest that President Trump was taken into a bunker in the White House.

Thousands have taken to the streets in the US forcing authorities to announce a curfew in around 40 cities.

Watch the full video for all the details.