Delhi seals borders for a week, CM Kejriwal seeks suggestions for future

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced several relaxations in keeping with the guidelines issued by the Central govt.

He said that hair salons will now open in the capital and removed the odd-even scheme that shops that had been adhering to so far.

Kejriwal also announced that the capital's borders will be sealed for a week and sought people's suggestions on the way forward.

