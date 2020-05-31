Delhi seals border for 1 week, all shops permitted to open, no odd-even | Oneindia News
Arvind Kejriwal announced Delhi will seal its borders for one week, will open on citizens' suggestion; PM Modi says violence against Corona warriors will not be tolerated; Monsoon makes timely onset over Kerala, weather scientists say India will experience normal monsoons; Music director-singer Wajid Ali passes away, also tests positive for coronavirus and more news
