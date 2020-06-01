Australians return to zoos and art galleries

Hundreds of Australians have flocked to reopened public attractions, as social distancing restrictions eased across the country's most populous state.

At the iconic Taronga Zoo in Sydney, which before the coronavirus pandemic had not shut for a day in over 100 years, families headed straight to the giraffe enclosure on Monday (June 1) to catch a glimpse of the organization's new addition - calf Ebo.

Sydney parent Elizabeth Conlon said it was nice to be "social again" with her children and friends at the zoo.

The Art Gallery of New South Wales also reopened its doors to the public for the first time since closing with a regulated capacity of 2096 people.

New South Wales cafes, pubs, and restaurants were allowed to cater for 50 seated patrons, while 20 guests will be allowed to attend a funeral.

Both were previously limited to 10 people.

Australia has recorded about 7,200 coronavirus cases and 103 deaths, and with new infections now largely under control, it has embarked on a three-step plan to remove the bulk of curbs by July.