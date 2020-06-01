Thousands of people across England queued up for school and IKEA on Monday as the British government eased the coronavirus lockdown by allowing some children to return to class and many shops to reopen for the first time since March.

Back to school and Ikea as UK lockdown eases

The lockdown has stalled the United Kingdom’s $3 trillion economy and the government has ramped up borrowing to the highest levels in peacetime history.

While some schools in England allowed 4 to 6-year-olds and 10 to 11-year-olds back to school, many parents planned to keep children at home amid fears ministers were moving too fast.

Lines formed as parents dropped off their children who teachers aimed to keep 2 meters apart.

Playgrounds were silent.

In Warrington, northern England, people arrived as early 6:40 a.m.

To start queuing for the IKEA store to reopen at 10:00.

A line of more than 1,000 people snaked around the car park.

There were similar scenes at IKEA at Wembley in London.

At Leicester’s market, some stall-holders wore masks.

Signs implored customers not to touch the heaped produce.

The easing of the lockdown, imposed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, means up to six people can now meet outside in England, outdoor markets can reopen, elite competitive sport can resume without spectators and more than 2 million of the most vulnerable will now be allowed to spend time outdoors.