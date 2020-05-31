After some criticism over his initial reaction to video of police driving into a crowd of protestors on Saturday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday called the incident "not acceptable" and said that the actions of the officer are under investigation.

'Not acceptable' for police to drive into a crowd : NYC Mayor

"It is still not acceptable for our officers to ever drive into a crowd.

This incident is under investigation as we speak, both with the NYPD and by the independent review that I have set up." de Blasio said.

In Brooklyn Saturday, video footage recorded by onlookers showed a police squad car driving into a crowd of protesters for George Floyd's death during a second day of violence after more than 200 arrests were made on Friday.

"They could've killed them, & we don't know how many they injured," U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter, demanding the NYPD officers be brought to justice.