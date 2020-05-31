'Not acceptable' for police to drive into a crowd: NYC Mayor

"It is still not acceptable for our officers to ever drive into a crowd.
This incident is under investigation as we speak, both with the NYPD and by the independent review that I have set up." de Blasio said.
In Brooklyn Saturday, video footage recorded by onlookers showed a police squad car driving into a crowd of protesters for George Floyd's death during a second day of violence after more than 200 arrests were made on Friday.
"They could've killed them, & we don't know how many they injured," U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter, demanding the NYPD officers be brought to justice.