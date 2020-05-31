Global  

Mayor addresses protests

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
ABC 36's Monica Harkins reporting
Demanding justice for breonna taylor..

Who was shot eight times in her apartment by louisville officers who were executing a no-knock warrant.

Governor beshear says both national guard members who fired their weapons have been pulled off duty.

He did not say what... if any action... was taken against the louisville police officers.

This afternoon mayor linda gorton thanking protestors for organizing peacefully this weekend.

Three days of people in lexington calling for racial justice following the recent deaths of two african americans at the hands of police...george floyd and breonna taylor... lexington police says no one was arrested this weekend at the protests.

abc 36's monica harkins spoke with the mayor and police chief lawrence weathers at a press conference today.

Monica, both were grateful for a peaceful weekend?

### yes, i'm live outside the lexington police department where things got tense last night and could have easily escalated....but instead it a officers and protestors shared a powerful moment instead.

I want you to see this.

It was this moment police officers guarding the police department joined in...kneeling with protestors...showi ng a sign of unity against the police brutality we've recently seen in louisville and minneapolis.

Chief weathers says he understands people's frustration and wanted to show people police officers in lexington are with them.

"i saw the line and i got up and i was chief it's my job and to let the officers know what's appropriate and what's not and i went down the line and i said if you want to kneel, kneel, it's your choice so they did and i think that was that was their way of showing them they don't agree with what happened either."

Reflecting on this weekend...chief weathers says he believes the reason we didnt see any violence or looting is because of organizers self patrolling the crowd and for a disciplined police force... live in lexington monica harkins abc 36 news.




