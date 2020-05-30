Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts

Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts A source tells CNN Business that some workers at the social media giant took part in a virtual walkout on Monday.

The source adds that Facebook, which has a workforce of 48,000, will not take any action against employees who participate.

Zuckerberg has received criticism for refusing to take down controversial messages by the president last week on nationwide protests.

One of the posts had Trump saying, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Twitter has since put up warning labels, while Facebook has done nothing.

The moves by Twitter led Trump to signing an executive order on what he prescribed as "social media bias." A few Facebook workers have since made their disagreements with Zuckerberg public.

Facebook's Jason Toff, via Twitter Facebook's Andrew Crow, via Twitter Facebook's Jason Stirman, via Twitter Zuckerberg himself said he had a "visceral negative reaction" to the president's messages, but will not take them down.

This past weekend, he admitted that the company needs to utilize its assets better to help the black community.