Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts

Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts

Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts A source tells CNN Business that some workers at the social media giant took part in a virtual walkout on Monday.

The source adds that Facebook, which has a workforce of 48,000, will not take any action against employees who participate.

Zuckerberg has received criticism for refusing to take down controversial messages by the president last week on nationwide protests.

One of the posts had Trump saying, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Twitter has since put up warning labels, while Facebook has done nothing.

The moves by Twitter led Trump to signing an executive order on what he prescribed as "social media bias." A few Facebook workers have since made their disagreements with Zuckerberg public.

Facebook's Jason Toff, via Twitter Facebook's Andrew Crow, via Twitter Facebook's Jason Stirman, via Twitter Zuckerberg himself said he had a "visceral negative reaction" to the president's messages, but will not take them down.

This past weekend, he admitted that the company needs to utilize its assets better to help the black community.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defends handling of Trump posts on protests

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has defended his controversial decision to leave up President...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderReuters


Facebook says it wants staff to 'speak openly' as employees criticise Mark Zuckerberg's response to Trump posts

Facebook has responded after its own employees publicly criticised its response to Donald Trump's...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JeffDavisVAedu

Jeff Davis RT @markmobility: Wow. Facebook employees stage a walk out over Zuckerberg's refusal to do anything about Trump's incendiary posts. https:/… 1 minute ago

6NewsCTX

KCENNews On Monday, Facebook employees staged a virtual “walkout” to protest the company's decision not to touch the Trump p… https://t.co/TmDa1a555S 2 minutes ago

ABC7Amarillo

ABC 7 Amarillo On Monday, Facebook employees staged a virtual “walkout” to protest the company's decision not to touch the Trump p… https://t.co/RK4XL4ey1U 2 minutes ago

lolo_dante

Sal Marciano RT @Reuters: Facebook employees took to Twitter to openly rebuke CEO Mark Zuckerberg for not taking adequate action on President Trump's co… 3 minutes ago

celestial_views

𓂀 RT @ReutersBiz: Facebook employees took to Twitter to openly rebuke CEO Mark Zuckerberg for not taking adequate action on President Trump's… 5 minutes ago

joomernat

JNat RT @RecIaimTheNet: Facebook struggles to quash accusations of bias as employees protest over Trump’s statements not being deleted https://… 7 minutes ago

hax_lucas

Hax Lucas Facebook employees stage walk out over Zuckerberg’s hands-off approach to Trump https://t.co/KSwLJlxZxz https://t.co/uB031sWDXU 9 minutes ago

InbetweenJCW

Above&below RT @sheeraf: Nothing like this has ever happened at Facebook. Employees always voiced dissent internally. Today's walkout is a sign that an… 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Facebook Employees Speak Out Against Company's Policy Over Trump Post | THR News [Video]

Facebook Employees Speak Out Against Company's Policy Over Trump Post | THR News

A number of Facebook employees on Monday planned a virtual walkout after executives said they would not take action concerning future posts from President Donald Trump even after some were labeled as..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:42Published
Facebook employees are rebelling against Zuckerberg’s inaction over Trump [Video]

Facebook employees are rebelling against Zuckerberg’s inaction over Trump

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 01:01Published