A Louisville, Kentucky Restaurant Owner Shot By Police And Left In Street For Over 12 Hours

David McAtee, the owner of YaYa's barbecue restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, was killed by police during a protest Monday.

According to Business Insider, McAtee was known in Louisville for giving food away to police officers for free.

McAtee was killed after police allege they were fired upon and they returned fire; there were no police body cams in use at the time.

53-year old McAtee's body was then left in the street for over 12 hours following the shooting.

Kentucky Gov.

Beshear called for an investigation of the incident.

Louisville police chief Steve Conrad has been fired and disciplinary action for the officers involved is reportedly forthcoming.