Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Louisville, Kentucky Restaurant Owner Shot By Police And Left In Street For Over 12 Hours

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
A Louisville, Kentucky Restaurant Owner Shot By Police And Left In Street For Over 12 Hours

A Louisville, Kentucky Restaurant Owner Shot By Police And Left In Street For Over 12 Hours

David McAtee, the owner of YaYa's barbecue restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, was killed by police during a protest Monday.

According to Business Insider, McAtee was known in Louisville for giving food away to police officers for free.

McAtee was killed after police allege they were fired upon and they returned fire; there were no police body cams in use at the time.

53-year old McAtee's body was then left in the street for over 12 hours following the shooting.

Kentucky Gov.

Beshear called for an investigation of the incident.

Louisville police chief Steve Conrad has been fired and disciplinary action for the officers involved is reportedly forthcoming.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YTGamerTamer

Game Boi | BLM RT @haruspis: David McAtee was a black restaurant owner who was killed in Louisville, Kentucky. His body was left lying in the street for T… 11 minutes ago

haruspis

Alex 🦉| Haruspis David McAtee was a black restaurant owner who was killed in Louisville, Kentucky. His body was left lying in the st… https://t.co/VPOXCflbrA 12 minutes ago

IamTamaraShanay

THE TYLER PERRY OF BLOGGING. Kentucky Restaurant Owner Murdered By Louisville Police! https://t.co/7WhhvYIxt6 17 minutes ago

wills_onthebuss

Will Link RT @AndrewUtz4L: David McAtee, an unarmed black man, owner of a bbq restaurant and a pillar of the local community was killed this morning… 33 minutes ago

JourneyOctobers

Octobers Journey RT @xgabulosisx: David McAtee, the owner of YaYa's BBQ in western Louisville, Kentucky was shot and killed by law enforcement officers earl… 56 minutes ago

jaymiehu

Cure RT @hausfath: The national guard killing the African American owner of a popular barbecue restaurant in Louisville Kentucky last night is a… 1 hour ago

rbclouston

RBClouston 🇱🇷Louisville, Kentucky Police Chief Steve Conrad relieved of duty, after restaurant owner David McAtee shot dead •… https://t.co/dVCnvambcZ 2 hours ago

camrynhanna

Camryn Elle Investigation launched into LMPD, Kentucky National Guard fatal shooting of West End restaurant owner https://t.co/QUf6njhAmf 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Restaurant owner blames police for escalating confrontation with protesters [Video]

Restaurant owner blames police for escalating confrontation with protesters

Several Clematis Street restaurants were damaged during a confrontation between police and protesters, but owner Rodney Mayo places the blame on officers.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:13Published