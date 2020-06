Businesses Clean Up After Vandalism

VANDALS TARGETING SEVERALBROOKSIDE BUSINESSES...CAUSING THOUSAND OF DOLLARSIN DAMAGE.OUR 2 WORKS FOR YOU'SVINCENT HILL... SPOKE WITHTWO OF THE BUSINESSES HITTHE HARDEST.

VINCENT?THESE BOARDS NOW HIDE THEDAMAGE VANDALS CAUSEDOVERNIGHT.

TWO BUSINESSESREBOUNDING FROM THEFINANCIAL STRAIN OF THEPANDEMIC.

NOW OUT OFTHOUSANDS OF DOLLARS MORE.AS TULSAN WATCHED THEVANDALISM OF BUSINESSES LIVEON TELEVISION, SO DIDSEVERAL BUSINESS OWNERS WHOCOULD ONLY WATCH AND WAIT TOLEARN WHAT IT WOULD COST TOREPAIR."I think its awful." NIRVANADISPENSARY SAW A SLOW DOWNIN REVENUE BECAUSE OFCORONAVIRUS.

BUT OWNERMICHAEL ALMOHANDIS SAYS THEVANDALISM AT HIS SHOP COSTMUCH MORE THAN THE PANDEMICEVER DID.

JUST HOW MUCH."At least twenty five,thirty thousand dollars."MICHAEL SAYS WHAT HAPPENEDLAST NIGHT ON BROOKSIDE..EFFECTS THE ENTIRE CITY."This is hurting Tulsa'seconomy.

That's what this isdoing to everybody.

We'resmall business over here."SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGECAPTURED SEVERAL MASKEDPEOPLE IN THE ACTBEFORE BEING RAN OFF BYPOLICE.

NOW TULSA POLICEUSING THAT VIDEO TO TRY TOTRACK DOWN THOSE INVOLVED.TULSA POLICE BURGLARY UNITALSO TALKING TO OTHERBUSINESS OWNERS LIKE TANALARGE..

WHO HAS OWNED ROUNDTHE HOUSE FOR 19 YEARS ANDWAS JUST BEGINNING TO SEELIGHT AT THE END OF THETUNNEL."It was back to normalpicking up and so this isvery disappointing thatit's kinda putting thebrakes on the momentum wewere building up." BECAUSEHER INSURANCE DOES NOT COVERPLATE GLASS.

TANA IS OUT ATLEAST $10,000 DOLLARS OF HEROWN MONEY AND WONDERS WEREIT WILL COME FROM.

NOW TANAAND MICHAEL HAVE A MESSAGEFOR THOSE WHO MAY HAVE COSTTHEM EVERYTHING."Just find a better way toget your message across.This isn't the way to doit.""We're tight on money rightnow, you know trying to getthings moving and we can'teven do that with all thisstuff."NO ARRESTs HAVE BEEN MADE ATTHIS TIME.

HOWEVER, TULSA POLICEBURGLARY UNIT IS ACTIVELYWORKING ON LEADS ANDREVIEWING SURVEILLANCEFOOTAGE.

