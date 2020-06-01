Barbershop Talk: Town hall

The group is joining for a conversation on Monday

Protest continue across the nation ?

"* many people are wondering "what's next?"

Kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live in rochester to introduce us to one group who hopes to answer that question.xxx live barbershop talk here in rochester is made up of african american voices.

Tonight ?

"* they're holding a town hall on facebook.

Their goal ?

"* have an honest conversation with ?

"(everyone while also offering a voice to the voiceless.

The barbershop is symbolic here ?

"* as it stands for a place where african americans can come and have their voices heard.

I spoke with one of the organizers today who tells me this converstation is long overdue.xxx tune into this if you want to hear the conversation from a proactive standpoint, raw for sure.

We'll be honest.

But an honest, what's next, and what we are thinking.

I think it's really great for those folks who are like 'wow, my minnesota has blown up ?

"* i can't believe this.'

You're going to hear it raw here but you're going to hear it next step here and very proactive and positive.

The goal was to include rochester city leaders including mayor kim norton and law enforcement.

Covid?

"*19 changed their plans from face to face to virtual.

Organizers are waiting to see if city leaders will participate tonight.

The town hall begins at 7 o?

"* clock tonight on barbershop talk ?

