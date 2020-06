Black Lives Matter member outlines purpose of recent Las Vegas protests Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:11s - Published 42 minutes ago Black Lives Matter member outlines purpose of recent Las Vegas protests A Las Vegas member of the group Black Lives Matter opens up about the recent protests in the valley, what he and his group are asking for, and why violence and agitation are not what is needed to succeed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HERE IN THE VALLEY TWO...."BLACK LIVES MATTERS"DEMONSTRATIONS....ARE EXPECTED TONIGHT.THANK YOU FOR JOINING US..I'M TRICIA KEAN.AND I'M TODD QUINONES.THOSE ARE THE LATEST PROTESTS..AFTER DAYS OF UNREST HERE INLAS VEGAS.THIS WEEKEND..POLICE SHOT RUBBER BULLETS ATDEMONSTRATORS..AND DEPLOYED TEAR GAS...WHEN THE PROTESTS TURNED INTOCHAOS.WE HAVE TEAM COVERAGETONIGHT.....WITH JEREMY CHEN....LIVE ON THE LAS VEGAS STRIP..BUT FIRST..LET'S SEND IT UP....TO JACKIE KOSTEK..LIVE IN CHOPPER 13.TRICIA AND TODD, FOR THE PASTSEVERAL DAYS IN LAS VEGAS WE'VESEEN A TALE OF TWO PROTESTS.THE MASS MAJORITY OF PROTESTERSWE'VE SPOKEN TO SAY THEY WANTTHESE PROTESTS TO REMAINPEACEFUL AND MANY HAVE.WE'VE WATCHED GROUPS OFHUNDREDS MARCH UP AND DOWN THELAS VEGAS STRIP AND IN DOWNTOWNLAS VEGAS.BUT FOR THE PAST COUPLE OFNIGHTS WE'VE ALSO SEENSITUATIONS DEVOLVE - POLICEDEPLOYING TEAR GAS AND SHOOTINGRUBBER BULLETS AT PROTESTERS.PROTESTERS THROWING ROCKS ANDWATER BOTTLES AT POLICE.METRO SAYS THEY BELIEVE CERTAINAGITATORS ARE COMING INTO THESEPEACEFUL GROUPS, USUALLY AFTERTHE SUN SETS AND CHANGING THEDYNAMIC.I SPOKE TO SOMEONE WHO ISHELPING TO GET THE WORD OUTABOUT A PROTEST AT CITY HALL ONWEDNESDAY AND HE SAYS HE'SWITNESSED THIS AT PLAY TOO."WE'RE NOT TRYING TO PEACEFULLYPROTEST JUST FOR IT TO END INRIOTS AND JUST FOR IT TO END INPROTESTS HAS BEEN TO DEMANDJUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD AND ANEND TO POLICE BRUTALITY ANDCENTURIES OF OPPRESSION AGAINSTAFRICAN AMERICANS.FOR WALKER, THAT MEANSDEMONSTRATING PEACEFULLY ANDENGAGING IN OPEN CONVERSATIONSWITH OFFICERS ON THE GROUND."MY GOAL PERSONALLY WAS TO TRYTO COMMUNICATE TO AS MANYOFFICERS AND CAPTAINS WHY IFEEL LIKE MY BLACK LIFEMATTERED AND THE IMPORTANCE OFACCOUNTABILITY." WALKER SAYSTHAT HE HOPES OFFICERS HOLDTHEIR OWN ACCOUNTABLE AS HEHOLDS HIS FELLOW PROTESTERS."I WAS IN A SITUATION WHERE I'MTALKING TO POLICE OFFICERS ANDA FEW FEET AWAY FROM ME HERE'SA GUY AGITATING OFFICERS ANDTALKING TRASH TO OFFICERS ANDHE'S AGITATING THEM AND HE'SREALLY IN THEIR FACESINSTIGATING." WALKER SAYS HEAPPROACHED THE OTHER PROTESTERAND GOT INTO A HEATEDDISCUSSION."YOU'RE OUT HERE FOR ALL THEWRONG REASONS.YOU'RE OUT HERE FOR EVERYSINGLE REASON WE'RE NOT OUTHERE FOR." WALKER SAYS IFPROTESTERS ARETRYING TO KEEP IT PEACEFUL ANDMAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD,VIOLENCE ANDAGITATION WON'T BENEFIT THEM,ALTHOUGH HE UNDERSTANDS THEIRAGITATION WON'T BENEFIT THEM,ALTHOUGH HE UNDERSTANDS THEIRFRUSTRATIONS BECAUSE HE HASTHEM TOO.WITH AN UNDERSTANDING OF OUR"I HAVE HOPE BUT I DON'T GET MYHOPES UP."THERE'S NO OFFICIAL BLM CHAPTERIN VEGAS BUT RATHER SMALLERGROUPS OF PEOPLEPLANNING PROTESTS ANDADVOCATING FOR CHANGE.AD LIBS JACKIE KOSTEK 13 ACTIONNEWS.THE UNREST IN THE STREETS HASLED TO.... A SHOW OF FORCE....BY POLICE.TEAR GAS AND RUBBER BULLETS....





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Green Bay Police use gas, rubber bullets against protestors overnight



Local law enforcement held a press conference after peaceful protests in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis Police custody turned violent late Sunday Night in Green Bay. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 01:30 Published 8 minutes ago Trump Declares War On Americans



President Donald Trump announced a militant crackdown on the nationwide anti-racism protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:48 Published 2 hours ago