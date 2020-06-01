Global  

Trump Promises Aggressive Military Action On Violent George Floyd Protests

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Trump Promises Aggressive Military Action On Violent George Floyd Protests

Trump Promises Aggressive Military Action On Violent George Floyd Protests

Betty Yu reports on president saying he will order U.S. military to quell protests if local governments don't succeed (6-1-2020)

Trump threatens to deploy 'heavily armed' US military to crush George Floyd protests

Donald Trump vowed to end violent protests across the country, threatening to deploy "heavily armed"...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


Trump threatens to deploy military unless states halt violent protests; Floyd's brother pleads for peace

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to deploy the United States military unless states...
Japan Today - Published


PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Trump Promises Aggressive Military Action On #Violent #George #Floyd Protests - Jun 2 @ 1:27 AM ET https://t.co/DFwBi6lOyo 2 hours ago

terideloache

Teri DeLoache Tanner RT @KPIXtv: President Trump said Monday he would deploy the military against protesters if local officials cannot stop violence that has er… 2 hours ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 President Trump said Monday he would deploy the military against protesters if local officials cannot stop violence… https://t.co/9uhmfdHoa6 3 hours ago


Michael Jordan backs George Floyd protests in rare political intervention [Video]

Michael Jordan backs George Floyd protests in rare political intervention

Michael Jordan has backed the protests that have swept the US following the death of George Floyd.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
George Floyd killing: Protests continue to rage as autopsy registers death by asphyxiation [Video]

George Floyd killing: Protests continue to rage as autopsy registers death by asphyxiation

The autopsy found he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression. Meanwhile, police struggle to bring the protests under control as Trump calls on local authorities to "dominate the..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:54Published