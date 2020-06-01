Trump Promises Aggressive Military Action On Violent George Floyd Protests Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:19s - Published 1 hour ago Trump Promises Aggressive Military Action On Violent George Floyd Protests Betty Yu reports on president saying he will order U.S. military to quell protests if local governments don't succeed (6-1-2020) 0

