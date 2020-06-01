Global  

George Floyd killing: Protests continue to rage as autopsy finds he died of asphyxiation

Video Credit: Euronews English
George Floyd killing: Protests continue to rage as autopsy finds he died of asphyxiation

George Floyd killing: Protests continue to rage as autopsy finds he died of asphyxiation

George Floyd killing: Protests continue to rage as autopsy finds he died of asphyxiation

George Floyd protests latest: Autopsy shows suffocation as cause of death

George Floyd, an unarmed African America, died of "asphyxiation from sustained pressure" in police...
Deutsche Welle

Autopsies agree on homicide in George Floyd case

A medical examiner's office on Monday ruled that the death of George Floyd, the black man whose...
IndiaTimes
Reuters



New York police officer seen pointing gun at crowd [Video]

New York police officer seen pointing gun at crowd

Footage showing a police officer pointing a gun at protesters has been captured in New York, as outrage continues to sweep across the US in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
George Floyd killing: Protests continue to rage as autopsy registers death by asphyxiation [Video]

George Floyd killing: Protests continue to rage as autopsy registers death by asphyxiation

The autopsy found he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression. Meanwhile, police struggle to bring the protests under control as Trump calls on local authorities to "dominate the..

Credit: euronews (in English)