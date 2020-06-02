Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump’s Bible Photo Op As Teargas Fired At George Floyd Protesters Angers Bishops

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Trump’s Bible Photo Op As Teargas Fired At George Floyd Protesters Angers Bishops

Trump’s Bible Photo Op As Teargas Fired At George Floyd Protesters Angers Bishops

Minutes after telling reporters he would deploy the military if state officials could not contain protests against police brutality across the nation, Donald Trump walked across the street from the White House to St John’s Episcopal Church.

Bishops across the US condemned the Donald Trump for using the Bible as a “photo op” for “partisan political purposes” after threatening military action against protestors.

A crowd of peaceful protestors outside the White House gates were dispersed with tear gas, flash grenades and rubber bullets to make way for him.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump Slammed By Bishop for Using St. John's Church as a 'Prop' for Photo Opp

The Right Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, is outraged by President Trump‘s...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WallacesFrog

Wallace's Flying Frog 🐸 @GerryCallahan Someone's upset about losing his Trump-teargas-bible-photo erection. 1 minute ago

DarenKearl

Daren Kearl RT @publiclibnews: The most evil picture I have seen in years is of a man holding a bible outside of a church. Books should be used for und… 3 minutes ago

JParkins10

John Parkins RT @Otto_English: Riot police firing teargas at priests and peaceful protesters so Donald Trump could have his hurt feelings placated by en… 4 minutes ago

sexyone128_g

Deanna Robinson RT @WillMcAvoyACN: To recap: President Trump said he was a friend of peaceful protestors, while at the same time police used teargas on a p… 7 minutes ago

TitusLucretius

TitusLucretiusCarus RT @jonlovett: Ben, they just cleared a peaceful protest with teargas and rubber bullets to make way for a photo op of Trump waving a bible… 9 minutes ago

Ginger_Bytes

Ginger Mason R.N. 6/1 Trump talked to Putin and G-7 members reject Putin again. Trump threatens peaceful protesters with Blackhawk sh… https://t.co/zCzw3UfC0n 22 minutes ago

Scorpions_Jewel

Jade 'Phoenix' Danabar |Mad Max event| RT @azardsphere: @Scorpions_Jewel @Marinca28121024 @stillgray They have also attacked American journos, Russian & Aussie ones. Lafayette Pa… 25 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

George Floyd death: Trump says he will summon military to control protests in US | Oneindia News [Video]

George Floyd death: Trump says he will summon military to control protests in US | Oneindia News

As protests intensified across the United States against the custodial death of African Amrican man George Floyd, US President Donald Trump threatened to call in the military if violent demonstrations..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:33Published
Moment protesters swarm tanker that drove into Minneapolis crowd [Video]

Moment protesters swarm tanker that drove into Minneapolis crowd

This was the scene immediately after a large tanker drove towards a group off protesters on the I35W bridge in Minneapolis on May 31. Footage shows protesters running alongside and climbing atop of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published