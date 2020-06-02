Trump’s Bible Photo Op As Teargas Fired At George Floyd Protesters Angers Bishops

Minutes after telling reporters he would deploy the military if state officials could not contain protests against police brutality across the nation, Donald Trump walked across the street from the White House to St John’s Episcopal Church.

Bishops across the US condemned the Donald Trump for using the Bible as a “photo op” for “partisan political purposes” after threatening military action against protestors.

A crowd of peaceful protestors outside the White House gates were dispersed with tear gas, flash grenades and rubber bullets to make way for him.