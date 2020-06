In scathing remarks on the Senate floor, Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said President Donald Trump must be "pleased" with himself after he "ordered" U.S. military police to clear protesters outside the White House the day before.

Trump deepened outrage on Monday by posing at a church across from the White House clutching a Bible after law enforcement officers used teargas and rubber bullets to clear protesters.

The protesters were demonstrating against police brutality a week after the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd.

Schumer said it was an "abuse" of power that must be investigated.