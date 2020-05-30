Global  

Police charge towards protesters discharging pepper spray close to the White House

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:23s
Police charge towards protesters discharging pepper spray close to the White House

Peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C.

Were charged at by police while officers discharged pepper spray on June 1.

Footage from H Street NW near Lafayette Square shows one protester being pushed by an officer and falling to the ground.

Subsequently, the line of police officers climbs the barricades and charges towards peaceful protesters, while they discharge pepper spray.

It was reported that local police used tear gas and other methods to disperse crowds due to President Trump attending a photo-op at a nearby church.

Crowds protest Floyd killing and Trump outside White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Crowds gathered around the White House late Friday to protest the police killing...
Seattle Times - Published


Trump criticised after police clear protests for church visit [Video]

Trump criticised after police clear protests for church visit

President Donald Trump has been criticised for using a visit to a church as a photo opportunity. Mr Trump visited St John's Church near the White House which was set on fire as demonstrators clashed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Trump’s Bible Photo Op As Teargas Fired At George Floyd Protesters Angers Bishops [Video]

Trump’s Bible Photo Op As Teargas Fired At George Floyd Protesters Angers Bishops

Minutes after telling reporters he would deploy the military if state officials could not contain protests against police brutality across the nation, Donald Trump walked across the street from the..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published