Police charge towards protesters discharging pepper spray close to the White House

Peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C.

Were charged at by police while officers discharged pepper spray on June 1.

Footage from H Street NW near Lafayette Square shows one protester being pushed by an officer and falling to the ground.

Subsequently, the line of police officers climbs the barricades and charges towards peaceful protesters, while they discharge pepper spray.

It was reported that local police used tear gas and other methods to disperse crowds due to President Trump attending a photo-op at a nearby church.