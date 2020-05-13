Jessica Lal Murder: Convict Manu Sharma released from jail on grounds of 'good behaviour'

Manu Sharma, convict in the Jessica Lal murder case, who has spent 17 years in prison was released from jail on June 01 on grounds of "good behaviour" after Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal allowed the same on recommendation of Sentence Review Board.

Sharma was released on evening of June 02 after Baijal approved his release in the morning.

He was sentenced for life imprisonment in December 2006, and the decision was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2010.

Jessica Lal, a model in the national capital working as celebrity barmaid was shot dead by Manu Sharma at around 2 am on 30 April, 1999 at a party.