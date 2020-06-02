Global  

Manu Sharma, who killed Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi’s Tihar jail

Manu Sharma, who killed model Jessica Lal in 1999, was released from Delhi prison on Monday evening.

Siddharth Vashisht aka Manu Sharma was serving life-term in the case.

Sharma was released on the recommendation by the Sentence Review Board after Lt Governor Anil Baijal signed it off.

The board had earlier rejected Sharma’s plea after which his lawyer approached the high court.

In April 1999, Manu Sharma had pulled out his gun and shot Jessica Lal after she refused to serve him a drink at the Qutub Colonnade party past midnight.

Massive protests broke out after the incident and Sharma eventually surrendered.

