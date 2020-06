President Trump says he will deploy U.S. military to help with riots Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:36s - Published 1 hour ago President Trump says he will deploy U.S. military to help with riots President Trump is threatening to use military police to curb violence and looting across the country. The president made the remarks as peaceful protests were met with tear gas just blocks away. 0

THREATENING TO USE MILITARY POLICE - TO CURB VIOLENCE AND LOOTING AROUND THE COUNTRY.
TRUMP: IF A CITY OR STATE REFUSES TO TAKE THE ACTIONS THAT ARE NECESSARY TO DEFEND THE LIFE AND PROPERTY OF THEIR RESIDENTS, THEN I WILL DEPLOY THE UNITED STATES MILITARY AND QUICKLY SOLVE THE PROBLEM FOR THEM,"
THE PRESIDENT MAKING THE REMARKS IN THE WHITE HOUSE ROSE GARDEN - AS PEACEFUL PROTESTERS WERE MET WITH TEAR GAS BY MILTARY POLICE JUST BLOCKS AWAY.
AFTERWARDS THE PRESIDENT WALKED TO SAINT JOHNS CHURCH TO POSE FOR A PICTURE WHILE HOLDING A BIBLE.
AND GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK SAYS







