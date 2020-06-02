Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%.
Helping drag down the group were shares of Coeur Mining, off about 9.2% and shares of Alexco Resource off about 7.7% on the day.
Also lagging the market Tuesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Kaleido Biosciences, trading lower by about 14.9% and Heat Biologics, trading lower by about 13%.
In trading on Thursday, information technology services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Smartsheet, off about 22.6% and shares..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08Published