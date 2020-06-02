Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published 6 days ago Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Coeur Mining, off about 9.2% and shares of Alexco Resource off about 7.7% on the day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Coeur Mining, off about 9.2% and shares of Alexco Resource off about 7.7% on the day. Also lagging the market Tuesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Kaleido Biosciences, trading lower by about 14.9% and Heat Biologics, trading lower by about 13%.







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks



In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, off about 8.3% and shares of.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 3 days ago Thursday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Manufacturing Stocks



In trading on Thursday, information technology services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Smartsheet, off about 22.6% and shares.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 4 days ago Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks



In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, down about 7.7% and shares of Golden.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 5 days ago