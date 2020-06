Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published 15 hours ago Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.5%. Leading the group were shares of Platinum Group Metals, up about 8.3% and shares of New Gold up about 6.2% on the day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.5%. Leading the group were shares of Platinum Group Metals, up about 8.3% and shares of New Gold up about 6.2% on the day. Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led by Polymet Mining, trading higher by about 133.6% and Northern Dynasty Minerals, trading up by about 5.2% on Tuesday.







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Publishing Stocks



In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 13.8%. Leading the group were shares of Callon Petroleum, up about 55.4% and shares of.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 6 days ago Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks



In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, off about 8.3% and shares of.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 6 days ago Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks



In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, down about 7.7% and shares of Golden.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago