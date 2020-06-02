Confederate Monuments Removed or
Defaced in Several Cities Amid Unrest Many George Floyd protests across the nation
have turned violent, prompting the defacing
and/or removal of confederate monuments.
On Saturday, Nashville protesters tore
down a statue of Edward Carmack, a politician
from the early 1900s who had racist views and
who attacked the writings of Ida B.
Wells.
According to 'The Washington Post,' the statue of
Gen.
Robert E.
Lee in Richmond, Virginia, was graffitied
with "Black Lives Matter," "No More White Supremecy"
and other phrases on Sunday.
Some of the monuments have
even been removed by
city officials or owners.
According to 'The New York Times,'
the mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, had their
Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument removed
on Monday after it was defaced by protesters.
According to NBC News,
the United Daughters
of the Confederacy
removed a statue of a
Confederate soldier in
Alexandria, Virginia,
on Tuesday.
It will reportedly be
moved somewhere else.