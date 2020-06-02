Global  

Confederate Monuments Removed or Defaced in Several Cities Amid Unrest

Confederate Monuments Removed or Defaced in Several Cities Amid Unrest Many George Floyd protests across the nation have turned violent, prompting the defacing and/or removal of confederate monuments.

On Saturday, Nashville protesters tore down a statue of Edward Carmack, a politician from the early 1900s who had racist views and who attacked the writings of Ida B.

Wells.

According to 'The Washington Post,' the statue of Gen.

Robert E.

Lee in Richmond, Virginia, was graffitied with "Black Lives Matter," "No More White Supremecy" and other phrases on Sunday.

Some of the monuments have even been removed by city officials or owners.

According to 'The New York Times,' the mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, had their Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument removed on Monday after it was defaced by protesters.

According to NBC News, the United Daughters of the Confederacy removed a statue of a Confederate soldier in Alexandria, Virginia, on Tuesday.

It will reportedly be moved somewhere else.

