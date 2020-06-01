Twitter Flags Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz For 'Glorifying Violence'
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Twitter Flags Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz For 'Glorifying Violence'
Twitter has flagged Florida Representative Matt Gaetz’s post for "glorifying violence." The company applied the label Monday after he called for the U.S. to "hunt down" members of Antifa "like we do those in the Middle East." Katie Johnston reports.
