Twitter Flags Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz For ‘Glorifying Violence’

Twitter has flagged Florida Representative Matt Gaetz’s post for "glorifying violence." The company applied the label Monday after he called for the U.S. to "hunt down" members of Antifa "like we do those in the Middle East." Katie Johnston reports.



Related videos from verified sources Matt Hancock outlines risk factors of COVID-19



Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that age, gender, living in a city, and being black or from an ethnic minority background are risk factors of COVID-19. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:42 Published 4 hours ago Twitter Censors Donald Trump’s Tweet Due to 'Glorifying Violence'



Twitter escalated it’s ongoing feud with Donald Trump on Friday after deciding one of the president’s tweets was violating their rule against “glorifying violence”. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:18 Published 1 day ago