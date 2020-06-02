White House Responds To Critics After Police Break-Up Peaceful Protest
White House officials respond to criticism after police officers fire tear gas at peaceful protesters ahead of President Trump's visit to St.
John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C.
CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Trump Says He May Invoke the Insurrection Act, Here's What to Know About ItTrump Says He May Invoke
the Insurrection Act,
Here's What to Know About It In prepared remarks in the
White House Rose Garden on Monday,
President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the
U.S...
Young woman manhandled by police officers during protest outside White HousePolice officers in full riot gear were seen roughly handling a young woman who was taking part in a protest outside the White House yesterday (June 1).
The footage captures the young woman sat on..