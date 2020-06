Philadelphia Weather: Timing Severe Storm Threat Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:04s - Published 23 minutes ago Lauren Casey has the latest forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COLLEGE BASKETBALL PLAYERSFROM THE AREA.THEY ENDED THEIR MARCH BYKNEELING AT 52ND ANDBALTIMORE.ANOTHER COMFORTABLE JUNE DAYBUT SOME BIG CHANGES LOOK LIKETHEY'RE ON THE WAY.LAUREN CASEY IS IN FOR KATE.SHE JOINS US FROM HER HOME.SHE'S TRACKING THE THREAT OFSEVERE STORMS.ABSOLUTELY UKEE, THINGS AREGOING TO TURN AROUND VERYQUICKLY AS WE HEAD INTO THEDAY TOMORROW.A LOT TO GET TO SO WE'RE JUMPRIGHT IN NOW.WE HAVE TROPICAL STORMCRISTOBAL THAT FORMED IN THESOUTHERN GULF OF MEXICO NOWOUR THIRD NAMED STORM.WE HAD TWO PRESEASON STORMSAND JUNE 1ST YESTERDAY MARKEDTHE OFFICIAL START OF THEHURRICANE SEASON.EVENTUALLY CRISTOBAL WILL MOVEOUT OVER THE OPEN WATERS OFTHE GULF OF MEXICO,STRENGTHENING IS LIKELY ANDCRISTOBAL COULD POSE A THREATTOUT U.S. COASTLINE.THE GULF COAST POTENTIALLYLOUISIANA OR TEXAS AS WE HEADMOOT END OF THE WEEKEND ANDTHE START OF NEXT WEEK.CLOSER TO HOME CLOUDS IN PLACEFILTERING OUT OUR SUNSHINE.A SPRINKLE TRYING TO MOVETHROUGH.OTHERWISE QUIET CONDITIONS ANDMUCH COOLER THAN AVERAGE WITHOUR TEMPERATURES RIGHT NOW INTHE UPPER 60'S AND LOW 70'S.WE SHOULD BE IN THE UPPER 70'SAS FAR AS AVERAGES ARECONCERNED.STORM SCAN3 SHOWING QUIETCONDITIONS FOR NOW WITH THEEXCEPTION OF THAT CLOUD COVERSTREAMING ON THROUGH BUT AS WENEED TONIGHT, A WARM FRONTWILL LIFT ACROSS THE AREA ANDGENERATE A FEW SPOTTY SHOWERS,MAYBE AN ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMBUT IT'S GOING TO USHER INTHIS MUCH MORE HUMID AND MUCH,MUCH HOTTER AIR MASS FOR OUROUR FIRST 90 OF THE YEAR, HARDTO BELIEVE HOW DIFFERENT ITWILL FEEL BY THIS TIMETOMORROW.ALSO DO HAVE THE THREAT OFSOME SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMSTHAT COULD BE SEVERE.THE ENTIRE AREA UNDER A SLIGHTRISK OF SEVERE WEATHER.THIS IS TOMORROW AND MAINLYDURING THE AFTERNOON AND EARLYEVENING HOURS IS THE TIMING.WE COULD SEE A COUPLE OFROUNDS BUT I THINK THE MAINROUND IS GOING TO BE THISQUASI LINEAR SYSTEM THAT'SGOING TO MOVE IN DURING THEMIDAFTERNOON, LATE AFTERNOONAND EARLY EVENING HOURS THATCOULD GENERATE SOME WIDESPREADDAMAGING WINDS SO BE SURE TOSTAY SEVERE WEATHER AWARE LATEAS WE HEAD INTO THURSDAY,





