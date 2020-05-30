Global  

Protesters storm White House lawn to peacefully demand justice for George Floyd

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Protesters storm Donald Trump's White House lawn on early Tuesday night (June 2) to peacefully demand justice for George Floyd.

Protesters storm Donald Trump's White House lawn on early Tuesday night (June 2) to peacefully demand justice for George Floyd.



Cries for justice in George Floyd's death rang outside the White House.  
Crowds rally at the White House among other places over the death in police custody of George Floyd.
Many medical professionals came out in their white coats Tuesday to join the George Floyd protests.

In the White House Rose Garden on Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy US military troops to stop protests over the death of George Floyd. As Trump made his remarks, a crowd of peaceful..

